RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.98 Million

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce $302.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.96 million. RadNet reported sales of $300.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RadNet has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $943.91 million, a P/E ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,944,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 107,154 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in RadNet by 444.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 320,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RadNet by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 204,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

