Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Radware in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Radware’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $27.02 on Monday. Radware has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Radware by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Radware during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radware by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

