Raise Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Raise has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market cap of $57,351.61 and approximately $377.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00136956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00020935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00677443 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00123312 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00373019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00097638 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

