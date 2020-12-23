RAMP Trading Down 23.3% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. RAMP has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $194,980.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00135896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00668451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00181811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00383095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00099942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059071 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,051,076 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

RAMP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

