Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Financial Analysis

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$1.43 million N/A N/A Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 15.36 $16.40 million $0.09 78.33

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Rare Element Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rare Element Resources and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandstorm Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sandstorm Gold has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 71.99%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Rare Element Resources and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rare Element Resources N/A -57.48% -42.78% Sandstorm Gold 10.10% 3.06% 2.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Rare Element Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 191 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

