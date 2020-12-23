Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

