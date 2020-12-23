Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for EnWave Co. (ENW.V) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on EnWave Co. (ENW.V) from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE:ENW opened at C$1.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50. EnWave Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.87.

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, and cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, herbs, meats and seafood, dairy and cannabis products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

