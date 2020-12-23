RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $87.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,670,570.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $62,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,592 shares of company stock worth $9,027,295. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 58.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RealPage during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,577,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

