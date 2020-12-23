Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.55. Red Lion Hotels shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 48,247 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 40.5% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the second quarter worth about $831,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the second quarter worth about $352,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

