Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Tops $0.0030

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

