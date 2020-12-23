Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $363.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,465,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $59,616.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,575.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,194 shares of company stock worth $262,556 over the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

