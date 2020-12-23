Redd (RDD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,476.88 or 1.00206862 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00020705 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018092 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00054044 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

