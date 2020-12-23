Ren Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001135 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, Huobi Global and DDEX. In the last week, Ren has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Ren has a market cap of $236.06 million and $40.45 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Huobi Global, OKEx, IDEX, UEX, Binance, Tidex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

