RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded RenaissanceRe from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.17.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR stock opened at $160.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.84. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.