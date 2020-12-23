Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.78

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.78 and last traded at $76.32, with a volume of 24040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

