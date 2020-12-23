Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Reiterated by Northcoast Research

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Northcoast Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

RCII has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $39.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 668,852 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 485,698 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 241,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

