Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) versus Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Endologix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 14.67 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million ($2.19) -0.01

Repro-Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endologix.

Profitability

This table compares Repro-Med Systems and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31% Endologix -47.89% -113.17% -20.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Repro-Med Systems and Endologix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Endologix shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats Endologix on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

