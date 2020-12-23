Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Trading 7.2% Higher

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. 132,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 226,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a market cap of $175.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harris Wildstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

