Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Trading Down 6.3%

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15. 82,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 41,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

Resonate Blends Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies.

