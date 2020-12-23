resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.91

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 106602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The stock has a market cap of $521.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TORC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

