resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.91

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 106602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TORC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

