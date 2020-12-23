Reviewing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

0.9% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and UFP Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 636.69 -$7.63 million N/A N/A UFP Technologies $198.38 million 1.68 $19.75 million $2.63 16.90

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and UFP Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 64.91%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -459.46% -166.13% UFP Technologies 9.25% 10.79% 9.03%

Volatility and Risk

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.