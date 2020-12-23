Reviewing Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uxin and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastercard 0 5 28 0 2.85

Mastercard has a consensus price target of $346.91, suggesting a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Mastercard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Uxin.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -325.79% -884.77% -71.78% Mastercard 43.13% 114.80% 22.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uxin and Mastercard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $227.64 million 1.26 -$350.84 million ($0.60) -1.63 Mastercard $16.88 billion 19.62 $8.12 billion $7.77 42.76

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mastercard beats Uxin on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company also facilitates used car transaction services, and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases through websites, xin.com and youxinpai.com. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.