Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) (ASX:RNO) Insider Ronald (Ron) Dewhurst Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Rhinomed Limited (RNO.AX) (ASX:RNO) insider Ronald (Ron) Dewhurst acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$180,000.00 ($128,571.43).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Rhinomed Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of consumer and medical devices worldwide. It identifies, acquires, and commercializes nasal stent delivery technologies. The company's product portfolio includes Turbine for enhanced breathing in sports; Mute, an anti-snoring device; and Pronto for nasal congestion and sleep disturbance issues.

