Richard Giroux Sells 18,000 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.32. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 93.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 322,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

