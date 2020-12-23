RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.0370 on Major Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $5.08 million and $922,653.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00135387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00665602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00064017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00098501 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io.

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

