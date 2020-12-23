RING X PLATFORM Price Tops $0.0370 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $922,653.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00135387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00665602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00064017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00098501 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform.

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

