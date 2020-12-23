RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $149,034.24 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $402.51 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.77.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.