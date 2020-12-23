RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $316.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $400.61. 10,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,642. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $403.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.08 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.52, for a total transaction of $6,503,999.04. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $1,327,393.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,529 shares of company stock valued at $76,746,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in RingCentral by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.