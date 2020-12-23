Rise (RISE) Trading Down 33.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Rise has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $501,668.47 and $4,501.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001424 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 168,011,963 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

