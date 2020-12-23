Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,814,000 after acquiring an additional 63,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,541,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,085,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,742,000 after acquiring an additional 128,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

RHI opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $67.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

