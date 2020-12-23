Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) Shares Gap Down to $0.79

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.76. Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 4,882,641 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £6.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.14.

In other news, insider Patrick Elliott purchased 685,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,857.14 ($8,958.90).

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds seven exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interest in Copperhead project located in the East Tasmanide Porphyry Tract; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

