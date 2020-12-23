Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) (CVE:RK) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Shares of Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) (CVE:RK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 23,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$31.21 million and a P/E ratio of -48.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (RK.V) (CVE:RK)

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consists of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon Territory.

