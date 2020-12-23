Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton Buys 10,000 Shares

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton bought 10,000 shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,127.25.

TSE RSI opened at C$5.70 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$590.16 million and a P/E ratio of 16.76.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$246.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

