Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

RYCEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of RYCEY stock remained flat at $$1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,294,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,602. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.