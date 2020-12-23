Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 108,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 163,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $995,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $2,017,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $3,980,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition I Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCH)

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

