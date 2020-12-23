Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B) (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) Shares Down 5.3%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B) (OTCMKTS:RDS/B) fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.95. 4,212,427 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-B) (OTCMKTS:RDS/B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

