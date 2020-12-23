Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Trading Up 5.3%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Rupert Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

