Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to $22.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

RUSMF traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

