Russell Barwick Purchases 5,000 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) insider Russell Barwick purchased 5,000 shares of Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,475.00 ($13,910.71).
The company’s 50 day moving average is A$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.
About Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX)
Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.