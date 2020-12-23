Russell Barwick Purchases 5,000 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) insider Russell Barwick purchased 5,000 shares of Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,475.00 ($13,910.71).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Get Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) alerts:

About Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.