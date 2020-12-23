SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) received a €16.00 ($18.82) target price from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) target price on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.65 ($11.35).

Get SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) alerts:

ETR SFQ opened at €10.92 ($12.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.15. SAF-Holland SE has a 52-week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 52-week high of €11.52 ($13.55). The company has a market cap of $495.77 million and a PE ratio of 718.67.

About SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F)

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.