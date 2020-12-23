salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Brent Hyder Sells 1,394 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Brent Hyder sold 1,561 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $382,445.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75.

NYSE:CRM opened at $231.17 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after acquiring an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

