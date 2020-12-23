SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $21.32 million and $97,600.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

