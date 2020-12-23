Salvatore Privitera Sells 10,654 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Salvatore Privitera sold 10,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $546,869.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,888.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Salvatore Privitera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AtriCure alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.06. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $46,449,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,570,000 after purchasing an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 75.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 528,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,549 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.