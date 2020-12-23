Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.30.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durational Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,911,000. WS Management Lllp purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,796,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,407,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $123.68. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $178.23.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

