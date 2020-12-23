Sanford Riley Sells 5,800 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) Director Sanford Riley sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.72, for a total value of C$201,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at C$145,824.

NWC opened at C$33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.92. The North West Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.06 and a 52-week high of C$36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) (TSE:NWC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$552.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.3599998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered The North West Company Inc. (NWC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

