Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.93

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 92654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The company’s revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

