Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) were up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of analysts have commented on SPHDF shares. CSFB upgraded shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPHDF)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

