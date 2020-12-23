Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 258,222 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,217,000 after acquiring an additional 306,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 52.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 66.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SWIR opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $509.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

