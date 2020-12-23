Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $174,000 in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kearny Financial by 267.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRNY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $932.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.72. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

